Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Jeremy Doku in recent days.

The Independent has claimed that Spurs have set their sights on the exciting Rennes forward.

Tottenham are reportedly on the lookout for more attacking reinforcements after selling Harry Kane.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

With Richarlison and Son Heung-min potentially in line to play in the centre, Spurs could well look at new wingers.

With that in mind, Doku – who has really impressed for Rennes and Belgium in recent years – could be a good shout.

As well as Tottenham, Manchester City and West Ham are apparently also in pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, says Doku is a player with “unbelievable potential” and is available at a “very reasonable price”.

“Doku has got unbelievable potential and ability,” he said. “But I probably didn’t see him making a move like this (to Man City) so soon.

“He does always get me excited though when I watch him play.

“He’s capable of really special things and is available at a very reasonable price as well, and that makes the deal potentially even more intriguing.”

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Our view

Doku is a top talent who has proven himself at a very high level and has won plaudits from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe.

According to reports, Rennes want £50million for him. Admittedly, that’s not cheap even for a top Premier League club.

However, considering Doku’s age, record and potential, the valuation is fair. And if he meets his potential, that £50million could end up looking “very reasonable” in future.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Surely it’s a matter of time before Doku makes a big move. Will it be to Spurs though, or another club – in the Premier League or elsewhere?