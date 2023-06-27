21-year-old Newcastle player could be allowed to leave on loan, clubs making moves to sign him

Newcastle United youngster Harrison Ashby could be allowed to leave the club on loan this summer, with a host of Championship clubs interested.

That’s according to i Sport, with the outlet claiming that Newcastle are growing in confidence over a deal to sign Southampton’s Tino Livramento.

Newcastle will be aiming to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad this summer as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

The Magpies look set to make a statement signing in Sandro Tonali, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the deal for the Italian midfielder will be announced at the beginning of July.

Yet, Howe will be keen to strengthen his options at full-back, which could mean that Ashby heads out the door this summer.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Ashby could be allowed to leave

Ashby is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs, with i Sport reporting they have already asked about signing him.

It’s noted that the Scotsman could be allowed to leave on loan this summer as Newcastle bid to complete a deal for Livramento.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Ashby only made the switch to St James’ Park from West Ham back in January, but the youngster is yet to make his debut for Newcastle.

This is largely down to Kieran Trippier’s brilliant form at right-back and it would make sense for Newcastle to loan him out this summer.

Of course, it will depend on whether they manage to bring in Livramento or another full-back who’s capable of competing with Trippier for a place in Howe’s side.

Ashby has struggled for minutes over the past year and it would benefit his development if he heads out on loan.