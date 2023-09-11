£21.5m Tottenham player spotted doing fitness training alone ahead of Sheffield United clash

Tottenham take on Sheffield United this weekend and will be hoping for good news on a number of players returning from international duty.

The likes of Cristian Romero and James Maddison are two key players who looked to have picked up minor knocks over the course of the weekend. Both will hope to be just fine, though.

More longer term, Rodrigo Bentancur is working his back to fitness and looking at a clip doing the rounds, it seems Bentancur is edging closer to a return.

Rodrigo Bentancur spotted training ahead of return from injury for Tottenham

Bentancur had played himself into being a key player for Spurs before injury cruelly robbed him of the momentum he had built up.

However, it looks like Tottenham fans won’t have too long to wait to see the Uruguayan back in action.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, taken from Bentancur’s own Instagram page, the midfielder can be seen pounding the beaches trying to get his fitness back up to speed.

Certainly, the idea of getting Bentancur back fit and into this Tottenham team under Ange Postecoglou is something for Spurs fans to be excited about.

The £21.5m signing has been one of the best remnants of the Fabio Paratici era. The ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder will very much hope to play his way back into the starting XI.

A huge boost for Spurs

Given how Tottenham have started this season anyway, the fact they’ve still got a player like Bentancur to come back into the fold is a huge boost.

Bentancur is a class act and on his day, has looked like one of the more accomplished midfielders in the Premier League.

With Yves Bissouma now doing so well and Pape Sarr looking the part, having Bentancur back in the mix will just add more depth and quality.

Certainly, it’s exciting for Tottenham fans to see Bentancur apparently getting so close to a return.