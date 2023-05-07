Shay Given shocked at what Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle recently











Shay Given is surprised that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hasn’t started both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak before the match against Arsenal.

The match today was the first time in which the two have started together. Isak was playing on the left wing, whilst Wilson was up top.

Newcastle have had a great season and have shocked many as they currently sit third in the Premier League. It was only a couple of seasons ago in which the side were battling to stay in the division.

In the end, the tactical change did not help the Magpies. They ended up losing the game as Arsenal played brilliantly. Newcastle had good chances but failed to take them.

Shay Given shocked at Eddie Howe Newcastle tactic

The two sides were facing off in a very exciting game. The Gunners sit in second and Newcastle sit in third. The Magpies have had an amazing record at home, beating Tottenham and Manchester United.

A huge reason for their success is due to the fact that Wilson and Isak have been on great form. Due to this, it is definitely surprising to hear that the two hadn’t started together before this match.

Given was one who was shocked. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I don’t know why Wilson and Isak haven’t started together, if I’m totally honest. Eddie Howe’s been asked why they haven’t started more together before and he’s said he had his system with only one starting.

“Isak and Wilson have come off the bench in recent weeks and looked really good at times, I’m really excited to see them play together. They’ve both on fire, scoring goals for fun, and high on confidence.”

It is really exciting to watch this Newcastle team this season.

