Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alejo Veliz has been spotted towering over Manor Solomon in training.

Spurs shared a clip on their social media of the squad getting ready for their match against Liverpool on Saturday.

After being eliminated from the EFL Cup by Fulham, Ange Postecoglou’s side has some additional team to prepare for their next Premier League game.

In fact, Tottenham don’t have any outside distractions between now and the start of their FA Cup campaign in January.

While this may limit the opportunities for some of the club’s fringe players, it should benefit their final league position in May.

One player who Spurs fans are keen to see in action for the first time is Alejo Veliz.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

The 20-year-old was on the bench for the first time against Arsenal at the weekend but wasn’t called upon on this occasion.

Veliz has now been spotted in Tottenham training alongside fellow new signing Manor Solomon.

It’s safe to say the two players don’t share too many similarities when it comes to their physical traits.

Veliz and Solomon spotted in Tottenham training

In a video shared by the club, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Oliver Skipp, Manor Solomon and Alejo Veliz are seen warming up by jogging around some poles.

At the back of the quintet, Solomon is jogging ahead of Veliz who towers over the five foot seven winger.

Veliz is reportedly only six foot one but looks much taller than that compared to the Israeli international.

Although Solomon isn’t going to win many physical duels this season, his slight frame has its advantages.

His low centre of gravity makes him very difficult to tackle, while he’s also got exceptionally fast feet and an impressive turn of pace.

Meanwhile, Veliz already looks like a player who could challenge many Premier League centre-backs in the air or with the ball.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Solomon and Veliz will be hoping they can use their time in training to catch the eye of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The young Argentinian’s performances last week earned him his place on the bench ahead of several exciting academy talents.

If he can keep that up, then it’s only a matter of time until he makes his senior debut.