Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to include young defender Conor Bradley in his first-team squad next season.

A report from The Athletic, supported by reporting from journalist Caoimhe O’Neill, provided more details on the 20-year-old’s upcoming campaign.

It’s been a productive pre-season for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool squad.

The German has already strengthened his squad with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Both players have already made their debuts for the club, with the Argentinian impressing in particular.

It’s also allowed Klopp to further experiment with the system he’ll be using in the Premier League this season.

After playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in a hybrid role towards the end of the campaign, the England international has made the full switch into midfield this summer.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With Calvin Ramsay out on loan next season, Klopp has handed Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley a chance in pre-season.

He appears to have been sufficiently impressed and now wants him to be a part of the first-team squad for next season.

The 20-year-old is also very close to extending his stay at Anfield.

Klopp wants Bradley in Liverpool first team squad

Posting on Twitter, O’Neill said: “Hearing Conor Bradley is set to sign a new three-year deal with Liverpool.

“Understand 20yo right-back agreed terms with #LFC earlier this month.

“Now looking likely he will be in senior squad for upcoming season.”

The report from The Athletic provides further details, suggesting Bradley is about to put to paper on a three-year deal.

Bradley impressed on loan at Bolton last season, picking up three Player of the Season awards.

Jurgen Klopp has already said that, “Everybody speaks highly of him” and this appears to have rubbed off on the German coach.

Bradley has already been described as a ‘real talent’ by Klopp and will want to repay his faith in him with some good performances for Liverpool.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

If Alexander-Arnold moves into midfield permanently then Bradley could be set for a starring role when the season begins in two weeks.

Liverpool are closely linked with another right-back and Klopp has preferred Bradley over Joe Gomez in that position during pre-season so far.