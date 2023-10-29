20-year-old Arsenal loanee the star of the show on return from injury yesterday

Arsenal loanee Mika Bierith had a game to remember for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on his return from injury yesterday.

The young Dane joined The Steelmen at the start of August and there was plenty of excitement around the move.

He missed Motherwell’s opening game of the season before making a big impact on his debut a week later.

A goal and an assist in a 35-minute cameo helped turn around their match against Hibernian and earn his new side their first win of the season.

He came on against St. Mirren in the cup before suffering a knee injury that ruled him out until yesterday.

Bierith was back on the bench and when Motherwell called on the Arsenal youngster, he showed why they signed him this season.

A frenetic final 20 minutes saw five goals scored between the home side and strugglers Ross County.

The spoils were eventually shared but Bierith put himself in a position where he’ll be hoping he starts their next league game.

Arsenal loanee Bierith stars for Motherwell

Bierith was brought on for the final 15 minutes of the match as Ross County had just taken a two-goal lead.

Within four minutes the young Dane had won a penalty which he then stepped up and converted.

Victor Loturi made the score line 3-1 with time running out for the home side.

Bierith then laid on a goal for Connor Wilkinson in the 88th minute before Luca Ross scored a 94th-minute equaliser.

In his 15 minutes on the pitch, Bierith only completed one pass but it was enough to set up Wilkinson’s goal.

He won two of his four duels but ultimately his contribution to the final result was the most important thing.

Arsenal have plenty of exciting youngsters to keep an eye on out on loan including Charlie Patino and Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Bierith will hope to emulate their success away from Arsenal this season at Motherwell.

He’s shown he can make a big contribution in the cameos he’s already made.

Staying fit is now the most important thing for the young striker’s progression.