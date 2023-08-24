19-year-old now very close to leaving Arsenal on loan

Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy is again set to leave the club for a Championship loan and will be joining Millwall for the season.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor who shared the update on X.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Taylor said that Arsenal considered Gary Rowett’s system at Millwall to be favourable towards Norton-Cuffy’s development.

He also shared that there had been strong interest from Sheffield Wednesday prior to their manager being sacked.

Taylor said: “As per Richard Cawley, Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy set to join Millwall on season-long loan.

“Gary Rowett’s system viewed favourable for development following excellent spell with Coventry.

“Had been strong Sheffield Wednesday interest prior to Darren Moore sacking.”

As mentioned, Norton-Cuffy spent last season on loan at Coventry City.

The right back made 41 appearances during the loan and will be looking to continue his progress this season.

And you would think had Arsenal’s defence not been so competitive already then he may have had a shout with the senior squad.

Norton-Cuffy set to go on loan to Millwall from Arsenal

At 19 you would expect this season to be pretty decisive for Norton-Cuffy.

A gem of Arsenal’s Hale End academy, the right-back will need to prove he’s ready for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by Amilcar Orfali – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

And that task is getting harder because of all of the progress the senior side is making.

Arteta is building an elite squad, one that is increasingly hard to break into for young talent.

19-year-old Charlie Patino seems to be caught in a spot where he’s too good for Arsenal’s under-21 side but not developed enough for the seniors.

Of course Patino is now on loan at Swansea City but it is surely a test of the patience of these young players.

However, it seems a fairly straightforward task on Norton-Cuffy’s hands whilst on loan at Millwall – impressing Arsenal.

Fans really will be hoping that he’ll be the next academy star that can make an impression on the first team in the near future.