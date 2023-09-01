£1m Leeds man with three starts this season could leave today

Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde could leave the club on loan today with his chances of playing at Elland Road set to dwindle.

Journalist Graham Smyth was speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast ahead of today’s deadline day drama.

There could still be some incomings and outgoings at Leeds today although they did some great business yesterday.

Midfielders Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara were both confirmed as the club’s latest signings as they add some much-needed depth to the squad.

Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Outgoings could be the order of the day at Leeds though and one player who might leave is Leo Hjelde.

The £1m defender has started both cup matches this season and a league game against Cardiff City.

However, it doesn’t look like he’s a key figure in Daniel Farke’s plans this season.

Hjelde could leave Leeds today

Speaking about the 20-year-old, Smyth said: “Leo Hjelde, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if he went on loan.

“Lots of people saying he’s being played out of position at left-back. Matty Taylor had him at Rotherham last year and didn’t think him physical enough yet or capable enough of playing in the centre of defence in the Championship.

“He said, he’ll come inside at some point but his best chances are at left-back or left wing-back and that’s where Rotherham used him.

“I think that needs to instruct a lot of the discourse when it comes to Leo and I think his chances at Leeds are very slim.

“He’s not going to play centre-back because it’ll be [Pascal] Struijk or [Liam] Cooper on the left-hand side and if [Sam] Byram and [Junior] Firpo are fit then they probably play ahead of him.

“I think [Jamie] Shackleton probably plays ahead of him at left-back and that to me says, go and get your football somewhere else.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Hjelde needs to leave Leeds today to continue his development and avoid being stuck on the bench or even in the Under-21s this season.

The club have plenty of depth at both centre-back and left-back which is bad news for the Norwegian.

He struggled at times in pre-season before picking up a knock and a move away from the club now looks like his best option.