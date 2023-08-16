Daniel Farke has bad injury update to tell Leeds fans at today’s press conference

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has shared some bad news regarding young defender Leo Hjelde.

Farke was speaking to the press, via Leeds Live, ahead of Friday’s match against West Bromwich Albion.

It’s not been the easiest start to life at Elland Road for Daniel Farke.

He’s seen his squad decimated by players leaving on loan thanks to clauses inserted into many of his player’s contracts.

Seven senior professionals are now playing their football elsewhere on temporary deals for the upcoming season.

This has made bringing in new signings difficult as they now have to keep a close eye on their finances and are receiving negligible transfer fees.

Losing these players has at least given some of Leeds United’s young players their opportunity.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Leo Hjelde has been one Leeds player who has benefitted under Daniel Farke.

He’s been in all three matchday squads this season and appeared twice for the club.

Asked about who is unavailable to face West Brom, Farke said: “Some bad news in regards to Leo Hjelde – he suffered a concussion in training and will be out until Monday.”

The last thing that Farke needs is to lose another player.

Leo Hjelde has plenty of potential and has already made his Premier League debut despite being just 19.

Born in Nottingham, Hjelde has been an Under-21 international alongside Kristoffer Klaessen for some time.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham, playing 13 times and picking up an impressive five yellow cards during that spell.

Hjelde didn’t have the best pre-season although it’s hard to say that many of his teammates did.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Farke could look to new Leeds signing Sam Byram or potentially Luke Ayling to replace Hjelde on the left.

Junior Firpo is also still at the club but hasn’t featured at all this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave too.

Leeds are struggling to bring players in right now and can’t afford to lose too many more players to injury.

Their attempts to immediately return to the Premier League have started quite poorly.