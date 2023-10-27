£19m West Ham player has actually signed a new contract without anyone knowing

West Ham United finally lost in Europe this week but there could be some good news around the corner when it comes to Tomas Soucek.

The impressive midfielder has been brilliant for the Hammers ever since signing in a £19m deal from Slavia Prague. Soucek has become a permanent fixture in the West Ham midfield and has started this season well.

And while there has been worries over him signing a new contract, TalkSPORT is reporting that Soucek has actually already put pen to paper on a new deal behind the scenes.

Tomas Soucek signs new West Ham contract

According to TalkSPORT, Soucek has actually already agreed to and signed a new long-term contract with the Hammers.

At the moment, there is no official announcement but it’s claimed here that the deal is done and dusted.

Soucek staying put would be a huge boost for David Moyes, who lost Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer.

Soucek has admitted he wasn’t at his best last season, conceding he wasn’t motivated to the right levels.

The Hammers have started the season well, with Soucek already scoring four goals in all competitions to show how important he can be to the cause.

Big news for the Hammers

It’s vitally important for clubs like West Ham to make sure they keep some of their best players, especially after they lost Rice in the summer.

Soucek is very much one of their better players and him agreeing a new contract will feel a massive relief for both David Moyes and the club.

The Czech star has been excellent since he moved to the club and Moyes will now be hoping a new deal and bring further performances from Soucek.

West Ham are in a good place at the moment and ensuring a key midfielder remains a Hammer will feel a big step in the right direction.