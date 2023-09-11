Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy has been working alongside Ashley Cole while on international duty with England.

In a video posted by England on their official YouTube channel, England’s Under-21 side were getting ready for their match against Luxembourg.

Lee Carsley’s latest crop of players has a huge amount to live up to.

The previous generation of players won the European Championships this summer without conceding a single goal.

It was an incredible achievement with many of that squad now attempting to break into Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

The likes of Harvey Elliott and Noni Madueke have been retained by Carsley for the upcoming campaign.

However, it’s also meant plenty of Under-19s and Under-20s being promoted for this cycle of matches.

One player awarded that honour is young Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

The 19-year-old defender has already been capped at four different age groups for England.

Now, Norton-Cuffy is working alongside Ashley Cole and the Arsenal defender could learn a lot from one of England’s best-ever full-backs.

The right-back has a big future ahead of him and is once again plying his trade in the Championship this season.

Arsenal youngster Norton-Cuffy now working with Cole

In the video shared by England, the squad are taking part in a small-sided match.

Norton-Cuffy was playing at the back for one of the teams alongside Cole who was playing a sweeper role.

The youngster was being given instructions when in possession before being allowed to try and defend against some of England’s best young attackers.

Norton-Cuffy has been named among some of the best wonderkids in world football right now.

There are high hopes for Norton-Cuffy at Arsenal and he’ll certainly benefit from working alongside someone like Cole while away from the club.

Alongside Reuell Walters, Arsenal have two exceptional young full-backs who will be eyeing a place in the first team soon.

Mikel Arteta has spent plenty of cash in the transfer market but has also not been afraid to call up youngsters when they deserve recognition.

Ethan Nwaneri proved that last season after making his league debut as a 15-year-old.

Norton-Cuffy will be hoping he can make his senior bow when he returns to the club next summer.