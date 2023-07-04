19-year-old Arsenal player admits he really wants to go on loan next season

Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards has admitted he’s really keen to go out on loan next season.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Edwards was speaking about his ambitions for the upcoming campaign.

Mikel Arteta is going all-out this summer to improve his squad after just falling short in the Premier League title race.

Kai Havertz has already arrived from Chelsea, while Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber will be following him through the door shortly.

It means that for many of Arsenal’s young players, their opportunities may be limited next season.

Lino Sousa has already been spotted training with the senior side as they returned to pre-season action.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Khayon Edwards has suggested that he would like to leave Arsenal on loan going into next season.

The 19-year-old forward is unlikely to be given too many opportunities next year if he stays at The Emirates.

Playing senior football for the first time will only benefit his long-term development.

Arsenal youngster Edwards keen on loan move next season

Asked about whether he wants a temporary move away from The Emirates, Edwards said: “I think that’s definitely in my plan to go on loan. Because obviously I’m 20 in September so I want to start seeing men’s football.

“If it suits me and everything is right within the club, I wouldn’t mind [going on loan abroad].”

Edwards has trained with the first team and featured on the bench, however, he’s never made this debut.

A loan move for the centre-forward would make a lot of sense given the competition ahead of him at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Folarin Balogun is returning from a spell away from the club of his own and was incredibly successful.

However, he’s not keen to settle for a place on the bench and Arsenal could sell him while his stock is high.

Edwards will use Balogun’s loan move away from Arsenal as inspiration this season.

He may have to aim slightly lower than Ligue 1 to begin with.

But the blueprint is now there for young Arsenal forwards to see how it’s done away from the club.