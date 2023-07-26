Tottenham Hotspur defender Ivan Perisic may be playing his way into Ange Postecoglou’s plans after another excellent pre-season display.

Perisic looked sharp in his minutes again as Spurs beat Singapore’s Lion City Sailors 5-1 in their last game on tour.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The 34-year-old is not one that immediately comes to mind when assessing the future of Spurs under Postecoglou, but he may still have an important role to play.

The winger-turned-full-back, who joined Tottenham on a free transfer last summer, could well be playing himself into a starting role.

The £180k-a-week Croatian best chance of playing this year is most likely to come at left-back, a role filled by Destiny Udogie in today’s friendly.

But with Udogie still improving, and Reguilon not impressing, the Croatian could be key once again this year.

Although Spurs’ squad hasn’t massively changed this summer it will still go through a period of transition under Postecoglou.

Experienced heads like Perisic will be crucial in this period and his new boss will be relieved to see the levels he’s already producing in Singapore.

Perisic still looks in excellent shape and his running has barely dropped off from his days foiling England in the World Cup.

And whilst Perisic might not be in his manager’s long-term plans, he’s now 34 and his contract has one year left, he could well start the season against Brentford come August.

Perisic could force his way into Postecoglou’s Tottenham team

If it is to be Perisic’s swansong season at Spurs then he’ll be hoping to at the very least lay the foundations for future success.

The Postecoglou era is already off to an exciting start purely after the arrival of names such as James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With all the speculation over Harry Kane’s future, which doesn’t seem any closer to a conclusion, it’s easy to forget just how significant signings like Maddison are.

Moreover, it’s also easy to overlook some of the excellent players Spurs already have at their disposal.

When Ivan Perisic arrived at Spurs he was coming off the back of a phenomenal season at Inter Milan and was by no means showing signs of winding down his career.

And although he may have been a tad disappointed with his opening season in the Premier League, he’ll still believe there’s time to impress.

And if pre-season is anything to judge by then Perisic is definitely ready to go again.