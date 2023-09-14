18-year-old England youth international now spotted in Tottenham first-team training

Young goalkeeper Luca Gunter has been spotted in training with Tottenham Hotspur’s first team.

Tottenham have released a video of new signing Brennan Johnson joining his new teammates.

Excitement will be building around the club about the Welsh international making his Tottenham debut.

After a deadline day move from Nottingham Forest, he then went on to play for his country twice during the international break.

Ange Postecoglou would have learned something from his performances for Wales as he played as a centre-forward in both games.

He cut an isolated figure against Latvia despite Rob Page’s side dominating much of the game.

Johnson was joined in Tottenham training by youngster Luca Gunter.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is likely to be getting very acquainted with Tottenham’s new signing behind the scenes.

It’ll be his job to tend goal during Johnson’s shooting drills with both players aiming to impress their coaches.

Gunter spotted in Tottenham training

In the video shared by Tottenham, Johnson can be seen getting ready to head out onto the training field at Hotspur Way.

In the background, Gunter can be seen adjusting his gloves before heading out with the senior squad.

He’s not the only young player Ange Postecoglou is keeping an eye on.

New signing Ashley Phillips was also spotted in the video with Gunter and appears to be a mainstay in Tottenham training.

The teenage centre-back was on the bench ahead of Eric Dier against Burnley suggesting he could make his first-team debut soon.

Gunter faces an unusual situation at Tottenham when it comes to progressing up the ranks.

The England Under-19 international is battling Josh Keeley for minutes in the Under-21 side.

However, he’s also got five senior goalkeepers ahead of him in the pecking order.

Hugo Lloris not moving on and Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman not leaving on loan will seriously hamper any first-team ambitions.

A loan move in the near future might be the best situation for Gunter going forward.