Report: Arsenal are watching 'unstoppable' £50m forward who dribbles like Mbappe











Arsenal are reportedly following Athletic Bilbao’s Spanish winger Nico Williams ahead of a potential move this summer.

The Gunners will be on the market for a new wide player. A versatile one will be ideal, but someone who’s comfortable on the right flank will be the priority.

Young Nico Williams, who is one of the finest talents in Spain, is a target for Arsenal, according to The Daily Mail.

Arsenal are following Spain winger Nico Williams

Bukayo Saka has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season. He has been unbelievable on the right flank for the Gunners, but his form seems to have dipped a bit over the last few weeks.

A number of factors contribute to that – one of them could be the fact that he has barely had any rest this season – for club and country. That should not repeat next season.

Mikel Arteta and Edu need to bring in another quality right winger to compete with Saka. That will help the Englishman get all the rest he needs, which will be essential next season considering that Arsenal are back in the Champions League.

Among all the wingers Arsenal are reportedly interested in, Bilbao’s Nico Williams is reportedly one of them, but the Gunners face competition from the likes of Newcastle United and Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Williams, who has been branded as an ‘unstoppable‘ player, has scored nine goals and provided six assists for Bilbao in all competitions this season. That is a very impressive return for a wide player who’s just 20 years old.

He dribbles like Mbappe and Neymar

Nico Williams is the younger brother of fellow La Liga star Inaki Williams.

They’re both wingers and are excellent players, but Nico doesn’t think he’s too similar to his older sibling. The 20-year-old, instead, believes he’s a lot more like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Ousmane Dembele.

He was quoted by Goal as saying: “My brother is more physical. He has a lot of pace. I am a dribbler like Neymar, [Ousmane] Dembele, and Mbappe.”

Williams will enter the final year of his contract at Bilbao this summer. He has a £50 million release clause inserted in his contract.

