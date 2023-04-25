£16m player would actually like to join Man United, after claims he's close to joining Liverpool











Ryan Gravenberch would like to join Manchester United this summer, despite reportedly being close to signing for Liverpool.

That’s according to journalist Santi Aouna, who provided an update on the young Dutchman’s future.

Liverpool are going to be in the market for at least one central midfielder this summer.

A host of their current options are leaving at the end of the season, and Jurgen Klopp’s squad needs a refresh.

The likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson can’t be relied upon forever.

And despite their talent, the likes of Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic may still be too inexperienced to star week in, week out.

One of the players identified by Liverpool and Manchester United as an option is Ryan Gravenberch.

Signed by Bayern Munich last summer for £16m, his move to the German giants hasn’t quite worked out.

Now, two of the Premier League’s top sides could offer him a way out 12 months after arriving.

Gravenberch prefers Man United over Liverpool move

The report from Aouna states that, ‘Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in Ryan Gravenberch. Erik ten Hag and Bayern midfielder would be happy to work together again.’

Gravenberch’s prior relationship with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be a bitter blow for Liverpool.

Jose Enrique admitted he thought Gravenberch was close to joining the Reds this summer.

The pair share an agent and he let it slip that the 20-year-old was on his way to Anfield.

Gravenberch was one of the most exciting players in the Netherlands last season, and deservedly got his move abroad.

However, he’s barely started a game for Bayern, and this lack of game time is scuppering his development.

Despite concerns over his top-level experience, Gravenberch is already an established member of the Dutch national team.

He could be the player Liverpool build their team around in a similar vein to the way many saw Jude Bellingham.

Gravenberch is an exceptional dribbler and passer, and pops up in attacking areas too.

Bayern would likely put a premium on the midfielder if they decided to sell him though.

A bidding war between Manchester United and Liverpool for Gravenberch is the last thing either side needs.

