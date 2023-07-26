Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has admitted he’s now fully fit after an injury-disrupted campaign last season.

Tomiyasu was speaking to Football London about his experiences over the past 12 months.

The versatile Japanese international has always been a steady player for Arsenal since arriving for £16m in 2021.

However, he didn’t play a huge role for Arsenal last season.

He began the campaign with an injury that saw Mikel Arteta shift Ben White to right-back.

The England international thrived in his new role, making it difficult for Takehiro Tomiyasu to get back into the side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He was ever-present during Arsenal’s Europa League campaign, appearing in each of the club’s eight matches in the competition.

Unfortunately, it was the game against Sporting at the Emirates that ended his season as he was substituted less than 10 minutes in with a knee injury.

Tomiyasu has now said that he’s fit and ready for Arsenal’s upcoming campaign.

He’s now got to play his way back into the team and faces even more competition than last season.

Arsenal defender Tomiyasu fit for next season

Speaking about his recovery from injury, Tomiyasu said: “You need to learn from the injuries, also the mistakes from the Manchester City game as well (his error allowed Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring in February’s match against Manchester City).

“You have good and bad moments but you need to learn a lot of things from the bad moments.

“Now I am feeling good, not only for the body, but my head also like career, yeah, it’s all positive.”

Arsenal signed exciting young Dutch defender Jurrien Timber this month and he looks likely to play at right-back this season.

This could be bad news for both Tomiyau and Ben White, although both players are versatile enough to play in other positions in defence.

Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For example, Tomiyasu started at left-back against Manchester United on Saturday.

Arteta will be pleased he has Tomiyasu fit for this season with Arsenal once again competing in four competitions.

He’s returned from injury ahead of schedule and will want to make the best impression possible in the club’s remaining pre-season friendlies.