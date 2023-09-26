£15m Tottenham player has now left his agent, he could leave in January

Fabrizio Romano claims that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has now officially left his agent.

Romano took to X on Monday evening and revealed that Hojbjerg’s current contract with his agent has come to an end.

Hojbjerg was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham over the summer as he received interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Fulham.

Indeed, the Danish midfielder even turned down a move to Craven Cottage on deadline day while Spurs were interested in a move for Conor Gallagher.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Of course, a move for Hojbjerg failed to materialise and he’s yet to start in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Now, Romano claims the midfielder has left his agent and is assessing his options ahead of the January window.

Hojbjerg leaves agent

Romano took to social media late on Monday night and shared an update on Hojbjerg’s future.

He wrote: “Pierre Emile Højbjerg’s contract with his agent has come to an end.

“Tottenham midfielder is now looking for scenarios/options going forward. January market, an option for the Danish midfielder.”

Hojbjerg had been a key man since joining Spurs back in 2020 for a fee worth £15 million.

The 28-year-old was ever-present under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

He’s fallen down the pecking order since Postecoglou’s arrival but he’s still played a fairly important role from the bench for Spurs this season.

Yet, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on in search of regular first-team football in January.

It seems evident that Postecoglou prefers other options over the Dane and Spurs were happy to sell him over the summer.