Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon was spotted back at Hotspur Way today, after claims he’s likely to leave the club this summer.

Spurs are expected to re-shape their squad over the coming weeks as they bid to build a side in Ange Postecoglou’s image.

The Aussie boss has been working with a small group of senior players over the past 12 days after officially starting work at Spurs on July 1.

But Tottenham’s international players have returned to training today and Joe Rodon was spotted making his return.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Rodon returns to Tottenham training

In a video posted on Tottenham’s official Twitter account, Rodon was welcomed by the media team as he arrived for training.

The Welsh defender has just spent the last campaign on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais, where he racked up a total of 22 appearances in all competitions.

Rodon was all smiles when he returned to Spurs today, but there are question marks surrounding his future.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Indeed, Football.London reported last month that Rodon is likely to leave Tottenham this summer in search of regular first-team football.

The £15 million defender arrived at Spurs back in 2020 and despite a fairly promising start under Jose Mourinho, he’s struggled for minutes in North London.

It certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him move on this summer, especially as Tottenham are looking to bolster their defensive options.

Rodon has been slightly unfortunate at Spurs due to several changes in the managerial department, but he hardly excelled during his loan spell in France last season.