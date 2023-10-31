£15m Tottenham player could be tempted by a move to Atletico Madrid

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid seem to have quite a good working relationship these days.

Indeed, Spurs have done a few deals with the Spanish giants in recent years.

The likes of Sergio Reguilon, Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld have moved between these two clubs in recent years, and, most recently, we saw Matt Doherty swap north London for Madrid last January.

With the winter window just around the corner, we could well see another Spurs player make this move.

Indeed, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold has been discussing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future, and he’s named Atletico Madrid as a potential likely destination for the Dane if he is to leave in January after links between the two parties.

Hojbjerg could move to Atletico Madrid

Gold shared what he knows about the £15m man.

“I think the idea was and unless they’re really still flying at that point [he] would want to move on in January for regular football,” Gold said.

“But I just don’t think you can let him go. With Bissouma and Sarr heading off to the African Cup of Nations I don’t think you can afford to let Hojbjerg go. I think he’s shown his worth once again.

“I guess it depends on the size of the club coming in if it is an Atletico Madrid if they’re able to get the funds to do that.

“And maybe also his contract situation plays a part, whether Spurs decide maybe we’re not going to give him another new contract.

“He’s in his last 18 months and maybe they think if they get a good offer that maybe Ange thinks he can replace him with a player that’s even better suited.”

Good move

This would be a really good move for Hojbjerg.

Not only are Atletico one of the best teams in Spain, he would suit Diego Simeone’s style of play to a tee.

Tenacity and technical ability is what Simeone’s side are all about, and Hojbjerg ticks both of those boxes to say the least.

In many ways, Hojbjerg is the perfect Simeone player, and he would relish this move we’d have to think.

Don’t be shocked if this move does go ahead in the winter window.