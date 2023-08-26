£13m Tottenham player could end up leaving on a free transfer this summer

Rob Guest has suggested that Hugo Lloris could end up leaving Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer this summer.

The Football.London journalist has been speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast and discussed Lloris’ future.

Lloris is yet to secure a move away from Spurs this summer with just under a week left in the current transfer window. The 36-year-old was left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour squad and the club confirmed the former captain is free to explore transfer opportunities.

But after snubbing a move to Serie A outfit Lazio this week, it seems Lloris could end up mutually terminating his contract at Tottenham.

Lloris could leave Tottenham on free transfer

Guest suggested that Tottenham could allow Lloris to leave on a free transfer after 11 years of service to the club.

“I think he’ll get his move, it’s just strange that it hasn’t happened so far,” Guest said. “There is a lot of talk about a transfer to Lazio but it seems that he’d be a number two, but given his age and his final years of his career, surely he just wants to be playing.

“A week to go – I wonder if it just gets to the stage where it’s like Serge Aurier and it’s just a mutual termination of the contract.

“He is one of the highest earners at the club, so you need to move him on, but because he’s been such a loyal servant you need to do it right and let him pick his club when the offers come in.”

Lloris has been an exceptional player for Spurs ever since joining from Lyon for a fee worth £13 million back in 2012.

The Frenchman has captained Spurs for the past eight years and was arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during his prime years.

But it feels like the right time for the shot-stopper to move on this summer, especially as Tottenham have already replaced him.

While it may seem ruthless of Spurs to mutually terminate his contract, it could be a good option for all parties involved.

It would allow Lloris to seek a move on a free transfer and would also free up additional space in Tottenham’s bloated squad.