Journalist Santi Aouna claims that Tosin Adarabioyo’s proposed move to Monaco is ‘almost dead’ as Fulham want to sell the defender to Tottenham Hotspur.

Aouna took to social media platform X on Thursday afternoon and claimed that Fulham haven’t responded to Monaco for ‘several days’.

Adarabioyo has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham throughout the summer.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Mail claimed just last week that Ange Postecoglou’s men are back in the race to sign the defender.

The 25-year-old looked all but set to join Monaco after agreeing terms with the Ligue 1 outfit.

But it seems that Fulham would prefer to sell the Englishman to their London rivals Spurs.

Adarabioyo’s move to Monaco ‘almost dead’

Aouna claims that Adarabioyo’s proposed switch to the south of France has almost collapsed.

Fulham haven’t responded to Monaco in days and would prefer to sell their defender to Tottenham.

Yet, the journalist notes that Adarabioyo only wants to join the Ligue 1 outfit and could now leave for free when is contract expires next summer.

Adarabioyo has impressed at Fulham over the past few seasons and it’s easy to see why he’s attracting interest from Spurs.

The Cottagers are reportedly willing to sell the centre-back for around £13 million this summer.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

But if the defender only wants to move to Monaco, Spurs may be best served steering clear of this deal.

Postecoglou will be keen to add players to his squad who are desperate to secure a move to Tottenham. While Adarabioyo would be a good backup option for the Aussie, his heart is clearly not fully set on the move.