Tottenham Hotspur are said to be favourites to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, and speculation around this transfer may be about to go into overdrive.

Indeed. It has been widely reported that Tosin is pushing to leave Fulham this summer, and it looks as though he may not yet be back in training with the Whites.

The defender hasn’t been in any of the training pictures released by Fulham so far, while he wasn’t to be seen in the recent Motspur Parklife video released on the club’s YouTube channel either.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tosin wasn’t the only notable absentee, the likes of Joao Palhinha, Bernd Leno and Harry Wilson are also yet to be seen, but, unlike Tosin, those players have had international responsibilities to attend to in recent weeks.

Of course, it could just be the case that the defender has managed to evade the cameraman so far after Fulham’s return to training, but given how comprehensive the recent video coverage was, that does seem unlikely.

The towering defender also isn’t known to be carrying any sort of injury either, so that makes his absence all the more mysterious.

We can’t say the exact reason why Tosin was missing from this video, but the fact that the £13m man is being continuously linked with an exit from Craven Cottage may hold some sort of clue as to why he hasn’t shown up in any training pictures as of yet.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Indeed, it is standard protocol for any player preparing for a transfer to miss training as they don’t want to pick up any unnecessary injuries before moving to their new clubs.

It does look as though Tosin will leave this summer, and while Tottenham are said to be leading the race for his signature, it remains to be seen where the £13m player will end up.