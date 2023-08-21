Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has an agreement to join Monaco, but Fulham want him to join Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has shared on social media more details about the centre-back’s future.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will be very pleased right now after their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

It wasn’t a perfect performance and a bit of luck was needed to avoid having a penalty given against them for a handball by Cristian Romero.

However, a clean sheet and a win against a top-six rival is the perfect way for the Australian to introduce himself to the home crowd.

With the end of the transfer window approaching, Postecoglou will know there’s still work to be done on his squad.

Plenty of players need to move on, while he may still be eyeing a couple of additions as well.

Tottenham could sign one more defender and Tosin Adarabioyo could be that man despite his current agreement with Monaco.

Fulham are in a tough spot right now and are pushing for the 25-year-old to stay in London rather than head to Ligue 1.

But they’re running out of time to make that happen before the transfer window closes.

Tosin future to be decided between Tottenham and Monaco

Posting on social media yesterday, Hawkins said: “Tosin Adarabioyo wants to sign for Monaco. The central defender has an agreement with ASM.

“Fulham and his coach Marco Silva prefer to sell him to Tottenham and recover Eric Dier.”

Tottenham could kill two birds with one stone if they do hijack Monaco’s move for the £13m defender.

Ange Postecoglou appears to have no interest in playing Eric Dier right now.

He’s not been in either matchday squad this season and has been linked with an exit this summer.

Tottenham’s interest in Tosin has subsided recently, especially after bringing in Micky Van de Ven.

Swap deals are notoriously difficult to do and so Fulham may struggle to get their way.

Monaco won’t want to wait too long for an agreement to be reached for Tosin and may walk away with if Tottenham don’t agree to Fulham’s terms.

Marco Silva’s side are playing a dangerous game but a resolution will be discovered sooner rather than later.