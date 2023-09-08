Pundit explains why Newcastle got their ‘main priority’ in the transfer window ‘wrong’

Newcastle had a decent transfer window but Danny Murphy didn’t think that they signed a player in the position that they needed the most.

It was great to see the fact that Newcastle managed to sign some top players like Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, but their season hasn’t started as good as expected.

They have only picked up three points in four games and despite the tough fixture list they have had so far, fans would have expected them to do a bit better than they have performed.

Pundit Murphy believes that one of the reasons they have struggled against the top teams is the lack of depth they have in one position.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Danny Murphy on Newcastle’s transfer window

It is a big season for the club. Not only do they want to try and battle neat the top again but they also want to compete well in the Champions League.

Rating Newcastle’s transfer window, Murphy, on the Vibe With FIVE podcast, said: “The only thing I would say about Newcastle, for those players I like. I’m going to go seven (out of ten).

“The reason I’m going to go seven is the last two games have shown that they didn’t get the cover in at centre-half, for Botman and Schar. Dan Burn, although I love him, he had a great season at left-back, at centre-half he gets isolated for pace. You see it with the Nunez Liverpool game.

“Botman went off, Burn went into the middle and he could not cope with Nunez. Someone in recruitment at Newcastle has got that wrong, they needed a centre-half. I think that was their main priority.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

You can understand why Murphy believes this is the case for Newcastle. They definitely have struggled defensively so far so if they added some better quality results may have gone better.

Hopefully the lack of defensive squad depth will not effect their season too much. If it does you can expect them to go in for a defender in January.