£13m defender Pep Guardiola called ‘fast and strong’ is ‘high’ on Tottenham’s transfer list – Alasdair Gold

The latest from top journalist Alasdair Gold suggests that Tottenham Hotspur see Tosin Adarabioyo as a top defensive transfer target.

There have been various reports linking the Premier League centre-back with a move to Tottenham. Now, Gold has provided the latest and it looks like a move could definitely be made.

Gold tweeted the latest Spurs transfer update around defender Adarabioyo. He said: “Understand Tosin Adarabioyo remains high on Spurs’ list of potential central defender moves this summer after some extensive scouting last season.”

With the player high on their list, it would be a shock if they did not make a move for him. It has already been reported that he is set to leave the club after contract extension talks broke down with his current club.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Adarabioyo is still a top target for Tottenham

With Spurs conceding the sixth most goals in the Premier League last season, it is no shock to see them want to upgrade their defence.

The Fulham defender, who has a reported price tag of £13million, seems like a very good option for the club. The former Manchester City player was someone that Pep Guardiola saw top qualities in. The manager said he was ‘fast and strong’.

These are two qualities that Premier League defenders definitely need to excel. Signing Adarabioyo definitely seems like a no-brainer for the club.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

With players like Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez not looking good when they played last season, the club definitely need a couple of new signings at centre-back.

Adarabioyo also is available for quite a cheap price, so this would help the club make signings elsewhere in the squad.

Ange Postecoglou will have no European football with the club next season. His aim will be getting them back in the top four and signings like Adarabioyo will definitely strengthen the squad.