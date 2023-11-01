£12m player Celtic wanted to sign is now set to be offered to Chelsea in swap deal

Away from domestic action for a minute, TBR Celtic turns its attention to transfer news where a story has claimed that a player Celtic had an interest in during the summer could be set to move to Chelsea.

Andriy Lunin was reportedly on Celtic’s radar last month as the club look to find a long-term replacement for Joe Hart.

Hart is out of contract at the end of the season and at 36, he is not going to last forever at Celtic. Whilst I still believe he has a part to play at the club, Celtic still do need to prepare for the day that he hangs up his gloves.

According to the Daily Record, Lunin was possibly going to be that man but The Sun now claims that the Ukrainian international ‘keeper could be set for a big move to the English Premier League.

Real are looking to sign Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga for around £17m and to smooth the deal, the La Liga giants are prepared to throw Lunin in as part of the negotiations.

Ironically, Kepa is at the Galacticos on loan from Chelsea as cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois whom Lunin was brought in for as a No 2.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Clearly impressing, Kepa is now wanted by Madrid permanently. Unfortunately for Celtic, Kepa wants to leave Chelsea and take a pay cut from his massive £176k p/w wages to make it happen.

The only hope Celtic may have of this deal falling through is if Lunin wants to make the move to England. The former FIFA u20 World Cup winner has admitted that he’s thought about leaving Madrid to get first-team football and may see Chelsea as the perfect challenge for him.

The only hope Celtic fans have of the deal falling through is that Lunin may not want to be in a side that clearly has issues as Mauricio Pochettino’s men languish 11th in the English Premier League.

