£12m Arsenal target hints he could be on the move after his club were just relegated











Reported Arsenal transfer target Kyle Walker-Peters has spoken to the press after Southampton were relegated today.

The Saints will be playing Championship football next season. They lost 2-0 at home to Fulham today to compound a miserable season all around at St Mary’s.

And speaking after the game, former Tottenham man Walker-Peters seemed to hint he could be on his way out.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Kyle Walker-Peters to join Arsenal?

As we know, recent reports have linked Arsenal with making a move to sign Walker-Peters this summer.

The Athletic claimed that the Southampton man had impressed the Gunners’ scouts, and with Arsenal looking for new full-back options, he is being considered.

Of course, Walker-Peters’ Tottenham connections could make signing for Arsenal a tricky decision to make.

But regardless of where the right-back ends up, TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook confirmed he’d spoken to him after the Southampton game today. And in that conversation, the Southampton man appeared to hint he could be on his way.

Southampton paid around £12m to prize Walker-Peters away from Spurs. Since then, he’s solidified himself as a top PL right-back.

It goes without saying, then, that he’s likely to be one of Southampton’s more in-demand players.

TBR’s View: Good enough for the top

Kyle Walker-Peters is a good player. Like some other Saints players, he is probably too good to be playing in the Championship.

However, he must show the desire to do better. He is part of the squad that has been relegated and he must share the same blame as everyone else.

In terms of Arsenal being keen, you can see why. But Walker-Peters would need to do much better to feature regularly for the Gunners.

If he’s going to be available on the cheap, though, then it’s a smart move for Arsenal. And given Crook’s update here, it seems very much like ‘KWP’ is open to moving on.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images