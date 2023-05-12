Report: Arsenal have kept tabs on player Tottenham sold for just £12m











Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Kyle Walker-Peters, the right-back who used to play for Tottenham Hotspur before they sold him back in 2020.

The Gunners are expected to be very active this summer. Central midfield is the priority, while a new centre-back, right-winger and also a full-back are needed to bolster their squad.

Walker-Peters‘ Southampton are on the brink of relegation now, and he is likely to be on the move this summer. He is on Arsenal‘s radar, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal have kept tabs on Tottenham old-boy Kyle Walker-Peters

Kyle Walker-Peters came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and played 24 times for their first team.

The defender was always viewed as an exciting talent, but Spurs decided to let him go in the summer of 2020, and Southampton snapped him up for just £12 million (Mail).

Walker-Peters has developed brilliantly at the St Mary’s. He is a fantastic player now, and it’s almost certain that he will leave Southampton for a bigger club in the coming months.

The report claims that Manchester United and ‘especially Arsenal’ have kept tabs on the Saints defender since last summer, and he has been suggested as a good option for the Gunners for next season.

Walker-Peters will enter the final two years of his contract in July.

Walker-Peters changes agents

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy transfer window, the report claims that Kyle Walker-Peters has changed his agents, with CAA Stellar now representing him.

That is the same agency that represents Tottenham stars like Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Pedro Porro.

Even Dele Alli is represented by the same agency, as is Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Walker-Peters will likely be a wanted man this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal will make a move to sign him before the start of next season.

