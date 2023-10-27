120 touches, 5 tackles, 2 key passes: 26-year-old Liverpool ace shines v Toulouse

Liverpool ran out 5-1 winners over Toulouse in Thursday’s Europa League encounter at Anfield.

There were plenty of talking points regarding the Reds as they cruised to a five-point lead at the top of their group and the brink of qualification to the knockouts.

Ryan Gravenberch delivered his best Liverpool performance so far, Wataru Endo bagged his first goal, and Darwin Nunez also scored but then spurned a great opportunity (which Gravenberch finished off).

One talking point that may not have been quite as standout but is still worth a mention is how well Joe Gomez played and how his form and confidence are improving.

The 26-year-old won the ball back for Liverpool’s opening goal, which Diogo Jota scored after just nine minutes.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Gomez also made a good challenge to thwart a Toulouse attack after the break and also did well in terms of helping out full debutant Luke Chambers on his left.

Admittedly, the Liverpool academy ace did leave a gap in behind for the visitors’ equaliser, but all in all, he did well for the most part.

Great stats from Gomez

Gomez also recorded some impressive stats on the night. As per Whoscored, he got 120 touches of the ball – the most from any player on the pitch.

He also had three shots, made two key passes, won one aerial challenge and five ground duels, and made five tackles, three interceptions and one clearance.

Gomez was one of five Liverpool players who earned a rating higher than 8 from Whoscored. He got an 8.13 out of 10.

And we all know if that long-range effort late on had gone in, it would’ve been bedlam in the stands. Sadly it wasn’t to be, but there’s still plenty of time.

The key thing is, Gomez was impressive at the back and hopefully there’ll be many more displays like this as his confidence returns.