£100k-a-week Spurs player ‘likely’ to leave in January as Ange open to selling

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is “quite likely” to leave Spurs in the January transfer window, according to Paul Brown.

The journalist, writing on GiveMeSport, believes it’s “clear” that the Tottenham ace is open to leaving, but a compromise could be needed for him to do so.

Brown reckons Spurs want a permanent deal for Hojbjerg, while most of the clubs eyeing the Denmark international are only considering a loan switch.

Hojbjerg’s Tottenham future looked uncertain in the summer amid links with the likes of Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Fulham.

However, the 28-year-old ended up staying put at Spurs. To date, he has nine appearances under his belt this season, and did well against Fulham on Monday.

It remains to be seen how much more regular game time Hojbjerg gets, particularly now Yves Bissouma has served his one-match suspension.

‘Not going to get a lot of minutes’

Despite his start on Monday, Brown seems confident that the player will still be looking towards a potential winter switch.

“Yeah, I think it’s quite likely that Hojbjerg will leave,” said Brown.

“The problem for him is that Spurs want a permanent deal, whereas most of the clubs who are interested in him are only willing to do a loan.

“Spurs still think he’s worth £30million or more and I don’t think there’s a club out there that will pay that for him, certainly not in January.

“It’s clear, he’d be open to a move, and he knows he’s not going to get a lot of minutes from the manager at Spurs.

“So it might be in everyone’s interest to work out some kind of compromise here really.”

Hojbjerg future at Spurs remains uncertain – TBR View

Whenever a player who was once a regular starter finds himself on the fringes of the squad, transfer speculation will always start doing the rounds.

Hojbjerg is a player who is accustomed to being a regular starter if fit, and it doesn’t look like Tottenham can give him this, he may well push for a move.

The £100,000-a-week ace (Salarysport) is a good player, but at present, competition for places in the Spurs midfield is fierce.

Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are undroppable when fit, and soon Rodrigo Bentancur will be back too. This could well push Hojbjerg further down the pecking order.