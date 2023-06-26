Liverpool defender Joel Matip has given no indication that he wants to leave the club before the start of next season.

A report from The Athletic has outlined some of the plans Liverpool have in the transfer market this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has already secured his first signing of the summer.

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister arrived quickly after the Premier League season finished after a strong campaign with Brighton.

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

Liverpool will be looking to further increase their options in midfield as the window goes on.

That appears to be their priority in the transfer window, although it’s unlikely they’ll turn down deals for players in other areas if the finances are right.

Liverpool have missed out on next season’s Champions League which may affect their budget this summer.

It means a few players may have to be moved on to afford their most important targets.

However, defender Joel Matip has no intention to leave Liverpool this summer, despite only having 12 months left on his £100k-a-week contract.

He may not be Liverpool’s first choice anymore but is a very good option to have when fit.

Matip has no intention to leave Liverpool

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘This is unlikely to be a summer where Liverpool’s transfer kitty is bolstered significantly by money from sales.

‘[Joel] Matip is nearly 32 and down to the final year of his contract. So far there’s no indication he’s keen on a move this summer.’

Previous reports this summer have suggested that Matip is more likely to leave Liverpool than Joe Gomez.

The English defender is younger than Matip and more versatile.

Calvin Ramsey has already been loaned out to Preston ahead of next season and with James Milner also leaving, Gomez is now Liverpool’s only cover at right-back.

Klopp has plenty of centre-back options, although it’s hard to see Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips having long-term futures at the club.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Unless he promotes Sepp Van den Berg or Billy Koumetio to the first team, he can’t afford to lose Matip unless he signs a replacement.

Matip has been a fantastic servant to Liverpool and will want to leave on a high.

One last season where he helps the Reds to return to the Champions League or potentially even some silverware would be the perfect ending to his time at Anfield.