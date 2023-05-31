‘I would say’: ‘Magnificent’ Liverpool player is more likely to leave than Joe Gomez this summer - journalist











Joel Matip is more likely to leave Liverpool than Joe Gomez this summer.

That is according to James Pearce who was speaking on the Walk On Podcast about the Cameroon international’s future.

Matip has been linked with a Liverpool exit, but according to the journalist, the Reds have distanced themselves from any rumours that the centre-back could be heading back to Germany.

Despite this view within Liverpool, Pearce has stated that Matip is more likely to leave Anfield this summer than Gomez.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Matip more likely to leave

Pearce shared what he knows about the ‘magnificent’ defender.

“Where do they stand those two (Matip and Gomez), have we seen the last of Matip?” Pearce was asked.

“It depends on what kind of offers are forthcoming, Klopp said at the end of last week that nobody has come to him and said that they wanted to go this summer, you have to get the right deal to let someone move on. Matip I would say is the more likely of the two because he only has one year left on his contract, there has been some talk about him moving back to Germany, but recently Liverpool have distanced themselves from that,” Pearce said.

Clock is ticking

Whether or not Matip does leave Liverpool this summer remains to be seen, but the reality is that the clock is ticking on his Anfield career.

At the age of 31, Matip is getting towards the end of his career, and with one year left on his contract, next season could well be his last if he isn’t sold this summer.

One thing is for sure, if we have seen the last of Matip in a Liverpool shirt, he will be remembered very fondly by the Anfield faithful after such a remarkable spell at the club.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

