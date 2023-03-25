Zlatan Ibrahimovic now gives his verdict on Antonio Conte’s actions at Tottenham











Speaking after Sweden’s 3-0 loss to Belgium, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been discussing Antonio Conte’s comments after Tottenham’s game against Southampton last week.

Conte and his future at Tottenham is the biggest story in football at the moment, and, inevitably, Zlatan gave his verdict on the situation.

As one of the most outspoken figures in football history, Ibrahimovic, inevitably, had strong feelings about this story, and he backed the Italian, stating that he believes in being yourself and being honest, even when some people don’t like what you have to say.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Zlatan’s verdict

The Sweden legend shared what he thinks about Conte’s situation.

“I mean every single person works in his own way. Some try to be an actor and pretend, some try to be themselves, some try to be perfect. I believe in being yourself, and sometimes you pay for it because that’s not what the people want to hear, but I prefer to be myself and express myself and think in the way I want, we all work in our own way,” Ibrahimovic said.

Not playing politics

It’s not surprising to hear that Conte is being backed by Ibrahimovic. After all, the Italian’s comments were very Zlatan-esque.

Perhaps moreso than any other figure in football history, Ibrahimovic will not back down when it comes to speaking his mind, and that’s exactly what Conte did over the weekend.

Say what you will about whether or not Conte was right or wrong to come out and make these comments in public, but he can’t be accused of not speaking his mind and laying his cards on the table for everyone to see.

Conte isn’t playing politics, and while that won’t make him many friends, at least he’s being honest about what he’s seen at Tottenham over the past few months.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Show all