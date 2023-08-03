Zinchenko says he was blown away when he saw young Arsenal player train for the first time

Oleksandr Zinchenko has suggested that he was blown away by William Saliba during his first few training sessions with his Arsenal teammate, insisting that he can do everything.

Zinchenko was speaking to Rio Ferdinand and FIVE about the Frenchman following his outstanding first campaign in the Premier League last season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

William Saliba was unquestionably one of the best defenders in the Premier League last season. It is almost remarkable to think now that the 22-year-old went into the campaign still awaiting his competitive debut for Arsenal.

Zinchenko lauds Saliba

He quickly established himself as a player with huge potential. Of course, another player who immediately stood out for Mikel Arteta’s side last term was Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Ukrainian was seen by many as a game-changing signing for Arsenal. But it seems that Zinchenko was amazed by the impact the centre-back made once he got the chance to work with him on the training ground.

“Rolls-Royce. So good, I love him so much,” he told Rio Ferdinand. “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know him before I came to Arsenal when I saw him from the training sessions, I said: ‘who is this guy?’. Then first game against Chelsea, pre-season, zero mistakes.

“This guy never makes mistakes. Then he scored the goal with the left foot against Bournemouth. I went to my knees because I said this guy. I said, this guy, he can do everything. He can do everything.”

Arteta deserves real credit for how he handled Saliba. It is easy to forget now but the Arsenal boss received a lot of criticism for the way he held off using him in his side.

He went on various loan spells. And there seemed to be a real doubt over whether he would ever get the chance to play for Arsenal.

The fans certainly needed little encouragement to get behind Saliba and implore Arteta to give him a chance.

Perhaps he would have always been ready for that opportunity. But the Arsenal boss has definitely been vindicated for not rushing Saliba into the side.