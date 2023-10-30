Yves Bissouma says he’s been so impressed with one Tottenham man this season

Tottenham Hotspur Yves Bissouma has labelled Ange Postecoglou as ‘one of the best’ managers he’s ever played under.

Bissouma has been speaking to Kick Game and reflected on what has been a brilliant start to the season for Spurs.

Tottenham currently sit two points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 on Friday evening.

Ange Postecoglou is yet to taste defeat in the league, having picked up eight wins from his opening 10 games as Spurs boss.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s fair to say the Aussie boss has taken many by surprise so far, with the likes of Phil Neville already admitting he underestimated the former Celtic man before the season got underway.

Now, Bissouma has become the latest to sing Postecoglou’s praises and offered some insight into what the Aussie boss is like behind the scenes.

Bissouma praises Postecoglou

Speaking to Kick Game, Bissouma was asked about Tottenham’s encouraging start to the campaign and the midfielder singled out Postecoglou for praise.

“The manager as well, he’s a really good manager,” he said. “He gives players really good energy.

“I think in football if you have a really good manager and he’s close to his players, it’s really important. For me, he’s one of the best coaches I’ve had in my career.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Bissouma has excelled under Postecoglou’s guidance so far this season after a difficult debut campaign at Tottenham last time out.

The 26-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in the league and that is largely down to Postecoglou’s impact.

He’s had a similar impact on many Tottenham players and it’s no real surprise to hear Bissouma label him as ‘one of the best’ he’s worked under.

But it’s also intriguing to hear the Mali international discuss Postecoglou’s relationship with his players.

Spurs seem to be heading in the right direction once again after a frustrating few years under former bosses Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.