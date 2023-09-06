Yves Bissouma and Erik Lamela react to transfer news out of Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has left Spurs to link up with Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old Spurs player has joined the Turkish giants on a season-long loan with option to buy, as per BBC Sport.

Tottenham signed Ndombele for a reported £55million in 2019, and he arrived at N17 to much fanfare.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

However, the France international has failed to make his mark at Spurs, and is heading out on loan for the third time.

Ndombele rejoined Lyon in January 2022 for half a season, before linking up with Napoli for the 2022-23 campaign.

Ange Postecoglou reportedly gave him the chance to impress him in pre-season, but the new Spurs boss apparently wasn’t convinced.

Ndombele took to Instagram after his move from Tottenham was confirmed:

And the likes of Yves Bissouma, Sergio Reguilon and Erik Lamela all responded.

“My G,” Bissouma wrote, with heart and eyes heart emojis. “Dead it over there, see you soon, bro.”

Meanwhile, Reguilon wrote “Ndomballerrrr” and Lamela put “Daleeee tanguy !!” (“Let’s gooo Tanguy”).

Ndombele has joined Gala alongside Davinson Sanchez, who left Tottenham on a permanent £8.1million deal.

Our view

Ndombele joined Tottenham to so much fanfare, but though nobody can deny his talent, he just hasn’t impressed at Spurs.

It’s a shame, but considering he’s had two loan moves prior to this one and the opportunity to impress several managers, it’s not like he hasn’t had chances.

Hopefully Ndombele can go on to impress for Galatasaray and do enough for them to take up their option to buy.