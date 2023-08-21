Youssef En-Nesyri links re-emerge as West Ham look to sign new striker

West Ham United are scrambling around to sign a new striker and it looks like their search is taking them back over old stomping ground.

The Hammers are desperate to land a new forward and a number of names have been thrown their way.

But after reports today that Rennes forward Jeremy Doku will not be joining the club as he prefers a move to Manchester City, the Hammers will now turn to Sevilla ace, Youssef En-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri had a superb game against Man City in midweek and now 90Min claims that he is a target for West Ham. Indeed, it’s claimed that talks have even opened between the clubs and player over a potential £35m deal.

West Ham have been admirers of En-Nesyri for some time now but have failed to pull the trigger in the past.

Now though, with a lack of attacking options through the middle, it seems En-Nesyri could finally be on his way to England.

Described as a ‘devastating‘ striker on his day, En-Nesyri would give David Moyes a focal point down the middle.

A deal for Mohammed Kudus is still being worked on, while defender Dinos Mavropanos is joining as well.

A top signing for West Ham

Youssef En-Nesyri has done brilliantly in Seville over the last few years and it’s no surprise to see someone in England making a move.

For West Ham, getting a new forward in the building is simply imperarive and En-Nesyri ticks a lot of boxes.

If this is one they can get done, and the deal to sign Kudus is also still on the cards, then it will end up having been a good window for West Ham in the end.