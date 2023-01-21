Arsenal target Youri Tielemans' Manchester United stance could change - journalist











Youri Tielemans has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United for about a year now, and the Belgian is in the news once again.

The Leicester City midfielder has entered the final six months of his contract. He is almost guaranteed to leave the Foxes – either before the end of this month or in the summer, when he’ll be a free agent.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked, and Tielemans could now be more open about a move to one of those two clubs than he was before.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Youri Tielemans didn’t want to join Manchester United because he thought Arsenal wanted him

In last summer’s transfer window, many believed Arsenal would sign Tielemans.

The £25 million-rated Belgian was so heavily linked with a move to the Emirates that Arsenal fans were convinced he would become a Gunner. Sadly, no move materialised back then.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Manchester United have always been interested in signing Tielemans, but the Belgian didn’t quite fancy a move to Old Trafford last summer because he thought Arsenal were keen to sign him.

Six months on now, things could change, especially as United’s fortunes seem to have turned under Erik ten Hag.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “We know that Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in Youri Tielemans, but Tielemans was not that sold at a point when he thought that Arsenal were also very seriously at the table and may move a bit quicker.

“Now, Manchester United are flying on the football field, it will be interesting to see whether that changes anything in Tielemans’ perception of Manchester United.”

Tielemans will be a free agent in the summer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

It seemed very likely that Arsenal would sign Tielemans last summer, but now, it looks like the Gunners don’t want him anymore.

The Times reported a few days ago that Mikel Arteta’s side have made West Ham United star Declan Rice their top target for the summer transfer window.

The Englishman is up there with the best midfielders in the Premier League, and the fact that he’s still just 24 means he’ll only get better in the coming years.

If the option for Arsenal is between Tielemans and Rice, we’re sure every supporter will pick Rice. That could give Manchester United a free run at the Belgian.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

