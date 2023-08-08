‘You’re hoping’: Gary Neville says Arsenal could have their own version of Darwin Nunez now

Kai Havertz has arrived at Arsenal this summer as one of the most intriguing signings the Gunners have made for a long time.

£65m for a player who flopped at Chelsea is a lot of money, but we mustn’t forget just how highly he was rated before coming to England.

Indeed, Havertz was seen as a star of the Bundesliga before he came to Chelsea, and if he can rediscover the form he showed for Bayer Leverkusen, he could be a gem.

Speaking on The Overlap, Gary Neville has likened Havertz to Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, claiming that he’s a player who has so much untapped potential and if he can grow in confidence and put it all together, he could be a major player in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s Darwin Nunez

Neville spoke about Havertz.

“How old is he now Havertz? He’s not old, we were talking about Darwin Nunez before, you’re hoping there’s that potential, Rashford for instance had seasons where he scored; nine, 10, 12. I think he can get to 15 to 20 goals. I think in the right team he can get to 15 to 20 goals. Those missed chances, if he’s getting them all the time, that confidence comes, he goes from nine to 18 and you’re looking at a major player,” Neville said.

Potential is there

Say what you will about Havertz’s spell at Chelsea, you can’t question the amount of untapped potential this young man has.

The German once scored 17 goals in a Bundesliga season while playing in the midfield as a teenager. He is a talented footballer.

Yes, it’s not worked for him in England so far, but Chelsea have been such an unstable mess over the past few years, you can hardly blame him.

Don’t be shocked if Havertz manages to put up personal best goalscoring numbers this season once he gets to grips with life under Mikel Arteta.