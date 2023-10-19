Arsenal have a number of young players out on loan at the moment, and there may not be any Arsenal youngster with a bigger spotlight on them than Arthur Okonkwo.

The 22-year-old may only be playing in League Two, but given the fact that Wrexham have two Hollywood owners, they’re suddenly one of the most talked-about teams in world football.

The goalkeeper has settled well in north Wales so far, and, by the sounds of it, he’s making a real impact in training with is physicality.

Speaking on the Yours, Mine, Away! Podcast, Wrexham goalkeeper, Mark Howard, has been speaking to Okwonkwo about his performances in certain physical tests in training, and he says that the goalkeeper is an absolute joke when it comes to his vertical leap.

Okonkwo a cheat code

Howard spoke to Okonkwo about his training results.

“How tall are you?” Okonkwo was asked by Howard.

“I am six foot six?” Okonkwo replied.

“Now, while we’re on this, can we speak about your jump test because you’re a freak mate. We were getting you to do this in the gym the other day and it wasn’t fun, you’re a cheat code in yourself mate,” Howard said.

Unsurprising

It really isn’t surprising to hear that Okonkwo is dominating training drills like this.

You only have to look at the 22-year-old to see that he’s built to be a top goalkeeper.

He has a huge frame, a solid build and a huge wingspan. He has everything you need to be a top goalie in a physical capacity.

Of course, technically, he still has some way to go, and that’s why he’s getting these loan spells under his belt before hopefully kicking on and building a career for himself at Arsenal at senior level.

Okonkwo certainly does look to be a promising prospect.