'Your guess is as good as mine': It's unclear what Leeds staff member is actually doing now - journalist











The winds of change have been blowing through Leeds United recently after Jesse Marsch was sacked and Javi Gracia was appointed.

The Whites have gone through all sorts of changes behind the scenes with numerous members of backroom staff coming and going as Leeds move into a new era.

However, one man’s status at Leeds has been quite unclear – Chris Armas.

The American was brought in towards the end of Marsch’s tenure as a first-team coach, but since Marsch left there’s been no word on his status at the club, while he’s not been seen in training or on the touchline.

According to Graham Smyth, Armas is still employed by the club, but he doesn’t currently have a role.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Armas in limbo

The journalist shared what he knows about Armas on the Inside Elland Road Podcast.

“It’s clear that he wasn’t in his first team staff and he hasn’t been there on matchdays. He (Gracia) was asked about it and he said ‘He’s not in my staff, he’s not here, there were staff here when he arrived, and we brought three, perhaps the club could better explain this,” Smuth said.

“What the club are saying is that he’s still employed by Leeds United, but he’s not a part of the immediate staff for the first-team. He’s leftover from the previous regime, but there isn’t really a place for him. He’s happy to stick around at Leeds, he wants to be at Leeds for whatever reason, but he’s not with the first team. He’s a Leeds United employee for the time being but your guess is as good as mine as to what he’s actually doing to fill his day.”

Surely leaving soon

With nothing to do and no role to fulfil, it surely won’t be long before Armas leaves Leeds.

The American only joined in January, so perhaps he needs to complete some sort of probationary period at the club before they can dismiss him, but it’s clear that he has no part to play in the Whites’ backroom team going forwards.

Armas is a man who has plenty of experience in football, so it shouldn’t be hard for him to find another job quickly.

It’s certainly a strange situation, but we can only see one resolution here.

Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

