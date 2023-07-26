New Arsenal signing Declan Rice has revealed that Leandro Trossard has been very important in helping him settle at the club.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rice revealed that the Belgium international made him feel at ease on his first day of arrival.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

When asked about chemistry with other Arsenal players Rice said: “You know what? I think from the first day when I was there, Leandro Trossard.

“You wouldn’t put us two together, I would say, but he’s a really, really top guy.

“I sat next to him on the plane. I’ve been with him here quite a lot. He’s just an all-round top person.

“I’ve really got on with him and playing against him in the past as well, he was always a pain so it’s nice to have him on my side now.”

Arsenal fans will be very pleased to hear their £105m man is settling well at the club.

Leandro Trossard, who only joined Arsenal in January himself, will surely be hoping for a similar connection on the pitch.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal for a fee of £21m and did provide an important spark during a busy part of the season.

In what should prove a very sensible signing, Trossard will be hoping to push both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka this season.

Not an easy task, but Trossard clearly has the ability.

Alongside Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta’s side is really starting to look like a squad created in the manager’s image.

Competition for places is something Arteta is clearly very keen to improve at Arsenal this season.

And whilst having a very settled side worked last year, it was obvious that the side ran out of steam come the title run-in.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With Rice now on board, Kai Havertz signed, Jurrien Timber looking excellent, Arsenal have much better depth.

A move for 23-year-old Brazilian Bitello is also in the works, even if Arsenal have not made a bid just yet.

All in all, it’s looking very promising for Arsenal and both Rice and Trossard will be hoping to get minutes in the side’s friendly tomorrow.

Arsenal face Barcelona in the early hours of Thursday morning in what is their last game in the US before returning to London.

The Gunners will then face Monaco in the Emirates Cup before they head to Wembley for the FA Community Shield against Manchester City.