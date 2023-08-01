Allan Saint-Maximin has officially left Newcastle United, and Joe Willock took to Instagram to bid him an emotional farewell.

The Frenchman joined the Magpies from Nice back in the summer of 2019. He quickly became a fan favourite at St James’ Park and was arguably their best player back then.

Now, after four years, Saint-Maximin has moved on, and Willock’s post on Instagram seems to have moved him to tears last night.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to Joe Willock’s emotional Instagram post

When Allan Saint-Maximin was in full flow for Newcastle, he was arguably the most exciting player to watch in the Premier League – even for those who aren’t Magpies fans.

The Frenchman had all the tricks and skills in his locker and was a nightmare to play against. He had the ability to win games on his own at times, and he was just a joy to watch.

Unfortunately for Saint-Maximin, he just couldn’t deliver the end product required to be a star for Newcastle. That’s why he was allowed to move on, and Al-Ahli snapped him up this week.

Joe Willock, who shared an incredible bond with Saint-Maximin since he joined Newcastle from Arsenal for £25 million (Sky Sports), is really sad to see him go.

The Englishman posted a lengthy message on Instagram as he bid farewell to Saint-Maximin. The latter, it’s safe to say, was touched.

He replied: “You want me to cry? I love you like a brother I miss you so much.”

TBR View:

Allan Saint-Maximin is an incredibly gifted footballer, and it’s a shame to see him leave Newcastle and the Premier League for Saudi Arabia when he’s still just 26.

However, the time is right.

Newcastle will be in the Champions League next season. They are hoping to become a force soon, and they need attackers with excellent output to get them there.

As good as Saint-Maximin is, he isn’t the man for the job, which made a move away this summer the best thing for all parties involved.