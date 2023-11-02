‘You talk to the players’: Steve Sidwell shares what he’s heard from the Spurs squad about Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has completely transformed Tottenham this season.

The Australian has Spurs playing some fantastic football and getting utterly brilliant results, and we can’t help but wonder how he’s done it.

The former Celtic boss has seemingly waved a magic wand to make Tottenham a better team overnight, and it’s been truly intriguing to watch.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Steve Sidwell has divulged what he’s heard about Postecoglou’s methods from the Spurs squad, and he says that he’s been told that the gaffer has, quite simply, taken things back to basics at Tottenham.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Postecoglou has taken things back to basics

Sidwell shared what he’s heard from the Spurs squad about Postecoglou.

“I think at the moment you have to put Spurs in that conversation. You have to put them into that bracket at the moment, what he has done there is phenomenal. You talk to the players and he’s just brought it back to basics. You can see what they’re trying to do, we get all that, but he’s telling them to go and play with freedom as well, and as a player if you get the basics right and play with that freedom, it’s brilliant,” Sidwell said.

Simple

While it’s tempting to overanalyse football sometimes, the game can be really simple at its core.

Postecoglou has taken things back to basics. He wants his team to attack, he wants them to play with freedom and he wants them to have fun.

That’s the sort of advice you’d give a kids’ Sunday League team, but, at the same time, that’s sometimes all these players need to hear.

Yes, you can spend hours analysing footage and talking about the intricacies of the game, but these players know what they’re doing, if you trust them and just let them play their game, they won’t steer you too far wrong.