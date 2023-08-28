‘You shouldn’t forget’: Sky pundit says Liverpool star deserves huge credit for ‘phenomenal’ first-half moment

Shay Given has insisted that we cannot forget the phenomenal save Alisson Becker made from Miguel Almiron in the first-half after Liverpool beat Newcastle United in stunning fashion on Sunday.

Given was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 27/8; 18:31) after Darwin Nunez scored twice late on to help the Reds claim an incredible victory at St James’ Park.

Liverpool fans must have feared the worst before the half-hour mark on Tyneside. Newcastle had taken the lead when Anthony Gordon beat Alisson Becker. And Virgil van Dijk was sent off shortly after.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

One of the only positives for Liverpool was that the margin between the two sides was not bigger. And the visitors had Alisson to partially thank for that.

Given amazed by Alisson save in Liverpool win

The Brazilian produced an absolutely remarkable save from Almiron. The Paraguayan hit a sweet volley from just inside the penalty area. Alisson managed to somehow parry it away. And he then had the awareness to get the ball away from danger.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Of course, the focus will be on what happened in the latter stages of the second-half. But Shay Given suggested that what Alisson did in the first-half must not go under the radar.

“I think you see some of the Newcastle fans sitting there in disbelief as well. I think sometimes at 1-0 when the other team have 10 men you fall into a false sense of security,” he told Sky Sports.

“And they had the chances, Newcastle. I remember a phenomenal save from Alisson first-half you shouldn’t forget as well.”

That win is going to give Liverpool a huge amount of belief. Obviously, there is always the slightest chance of a team turning a game around while 1-0 down. But few would have truly believed that it was possible.

Jurgen Klopp can now point to that game and suggest that this Liverpool squad can fight back from any situation.

And in many ways, it is particularly pleasing for Alisson. His save ended up meaning an incredible amount. Had that gone in, there surely would have been absolutely no way back for the Reds.

It was a brilliant save whatever happened over the rest of the game. But actually, it proved to be one of the moments which set the stage for Liverpool to produce what will surely be one of the comebacks of the season.