‘You never know’: Pundit reckons 60-year-old could end up being the surprise new Rangers manager

Glasgow Rangers are still looking for a new manager, and we’re none the wiser as to who the next man in the Ibrox dugout may be.

Indeed, after Michael Beale’s sacking, many gaffers have been linked with a move to Ibrox, but, as of yet, nothing concrete has materialised.

There are many candidates in the mix for Rangers at the moment, and speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Barry Ferguson has now suggested another potential option.

Indeed, Ferguson claimed that we could yet still see a left-field appointment at Rangers, naming Nigel Pearson as someone who could potentially take over.

Photo by John Early/Getty Images

Pearson to Rangers

Ferguson spoke about the 60-year-old potentially heading to Rangers.

“You never know there could be a left-field appointment. I’m trying to think of experienced managers down south, like a Nigel Pearson for example, who’s managed at the highest level, who’s down at Bristol City,” Ferguson said.

“Guys like that. I don’t understand why they’ve not been mentioned.

MORE RANGERS STORIES

“It looks to me at this moment in time, it’s going to be Muscy [Kevin Muscat]. He was a real fiery guy and he would certainly get them organised and working really hard.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Would suit it

Nigel Pearson may not be the master tactician that some of these other candidates claim to be, but it has to be said that he’d suit Rangers to a tee.

Pearson is a real fiery personality. He won’t stand for any nonsense, and he will rise to any challenge.

Yes, he’s not the most forward-thinking manager in the world, but he is a motivator who instils a real drive into his teams, and perhaps that’s exactly what Rangers need right now.