Jermain Defoe has been discussing the idea of becoming the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 40-year-old is currently a youth coach at Spurs, but the idea of him becoming the new Tottenham manager was discussed by Chris Sutton a few weeks ago.

Sutton said that appointing Defoe would be too much of a risk, but he did note that the ex-striker could be a great manager one day.

Defoe has now reacted to those comments on his Outside The Box podcast, stating that he doesn’t want to rush into his first managerial job, but he did add the caveat that you can never say never in football.

Defoe on Spurs job

The former Rangers star spoke about the idea of replacing Antonio Conte.

“Chris Sutton said that? That’s quite a positive I appreciate it actually. As I’ve said many times on this podcast I don’t think you need to rush into it. I want to learn as much as I can and when I get that first job I am ready, I don’t want to jump in too soon, but in football you never know, getting the Spurs job now would be crazy wouldn’t it?” Defoe said.

Maybe one day

Defoe surely won’t be getting the Tottenham job this time around, but perhaps he could end up in the dugout one day.

Defoe is a firm fan favourite at Tottenham. He knows the club like the back of his hand and he already has a relationship with Daniel Levy.

If he can go away and cut his teeth elsewhere, perhaps in the Championship, maybe he could be well-suited to return to Spurs in three or four years’ time after proving his coaching ability lower down the footballing pyramid.

Don’t be too shocked if Defoe does manage Spurs one day.

