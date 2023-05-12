'You know what?': Mourinho signing claims he totally fell out of love with pro football when he was at Spurs











Joe Hart says he completely fell out of love with professional football during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

The goalkeeper was speaking on Ben Foster’s Podcast about his time at Spurs, and he says that he really didn’t enjoy his spell in north London.

Hart says that not only did his spell at Tottenham end abruptly, he also fell out of love with the game during his time at Spurs, claiming that he began to wonder whether or not he actually needed to keep his career going after spending so long on the bench.

Hart fell out with the game

The Jose Mourinho signing spoke about his time at Spurs.

“I just finished at Spurs and it finished abruptly. I made the decision to go there and I wasn’t naïve and I didn’t think I going to dislodge Hugo. I took my family down to London, signed for two years and things ended abruptly there and I said ‘you know what? I don’t know if I need this.’ I love football but I didn’t love professional football anymore,” Hart said.

Not easy

For some people, the idea of collecting a big wage for sitting on the bench sounds like a dream job, but it can be incredibly demoralising to be a backup goalkeeper, especially when you’re someone like Joe Hart.

Think about it, just a few years ago Hart was England’s number one and a multi-time Premier League Golden Glove winner, the idea of sitting on the bench every week with nothing to do must have really pained him inside.

Luckily, Hart seems to have rediscovered his love for the game at Celtic, and he has that smile back on his face.

Being a second-choice goalie isn’t for everyone, and Hart really didn’t suit that role.

